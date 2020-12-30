US gives Georgia $132 mln in aid on condition rule of law, investment climate improves

A clause on a $132 million aid package for Georgia is included in the US budget for 2021, which outgoing President Donald Trump signed on December 28.

The aid will begin arriving on January 1, 2021.

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, in connection with the decision, reminded the opposition of “the groundlessness of its statements that the authorities allegedly abandoned the course towards democracy, and that the international community would therefore stop helping Georgia.”

“For the sake of its political interests, the opposition is spreading a false narrative in society. The development of democracy is a process. Look at some countries of the European Union, they hear a lot of criticism, including from the point of view of justice, so what?” Zalkaliani said.



US financial assistance is being provided to Georgia under several conditions. In particular, the country must ensure:

the unconditional rule of law

an investment climate in accordance with international standards

the continued fight against corruption



Georgia must also show that it is strengthening its democratic institutions, including solving problems related to the October 31 parliamentary elections.

The US Secretary of State will be required to regularly report to the Appropriations Committee on Georgia’s compliance with this condition.

The document also states that the United States will not provide assistance to countries that recognize the statehood of those territories of Georgia occupied by Russia (Abkhazia and South Ossetia – JAMnews), or create diplomatic relations with them bypassing Tbilisi.