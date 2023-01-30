fbpx
Georgia

New Chairman of the United National Movement Party elected

Levan Khabeishvili has become the new chairman of the United National Movement (UNM) opposition party in Georgia, receiving 52.58% of the vote (21,656 votes) in a party election.

Nika Melia came in second at 40% (6,476 votes), followed by Nona Mamulashvili 3.73% (1537 votes) and Giorgi Mumladze 3.68% (1516 votes). A total of 49,638 voters were registered, of whom 41,264 voted.

Former UNM chairman Nika Melia congratulated Khabeishvili on his victory and wished him a worthy and fair leadership of the party.

“Despite everything the election took place and there winner is clear. I congratulate Levan Khabeishvili and I wish him something very important to me, which I and thousands of people have been publicly talking about in recent months — to adequately and truthfully manage the party. I want to believe he can do it,” Melia wrote.

Another candidate, Nona Mamulashvili, also congratulated Levan Khabeishvili on his victory, yet expressed reservations about the future of the political situation in the country.

