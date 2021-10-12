UK excludes Georgia from Covid-19 red zone

On October 11, Georgia was excluded from the so-called Covid-19 red list of countries for international travel to the UK.

This means that citizens leaving Georgia for the UK will be able to enter the country under the following conditions:

Presentation at the border of a negative PCR test result made within the last 72 hours;

Purchase of a road test package, which means booking tests on the second and eighth day of self-isolation;

Completion of the passenger’s location form (locator form) within the last 48 hours, indicating the address of the 10-day self-isolation).

Unvaccinated citizens, upon arrival in the UK, they will have to go through 10 days of self-isolation at a pre-designated location and take a PCR test on the second and eighth days of self-isolation.

People who have been fully vaccinated as part of the UK’s universal vaccination process are exempt from mandatory pre-departure testing and self-isolation and will only need to take a PCR test the second day after arrival.

As for the entry of foreigners into Georgia, citizens of all countries can enter there if they are fully vaccinated. Country restrictions apply to unvaccinated citizens.

For example, an unvaccinated citizen of Nigeria or India cannot enter through the land border of Georgia unless he or she arrives by business invitation or is not married to a Georgian citizen.

Only unvaccinated citizens of countries with which Georgia has a simplified travel regime can enter Georgia.

Georgia has such a regime with the EU member states, as well as with all neighboring countries, also with the USA, Great Britain, Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova and others.