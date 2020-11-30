Turkish Armed Forces sappers arrive in Karabakh

Specialists of the Turkish Armed Forces in the disposal of mines and improvised explosive devices have begun to provide assistance to the Azerbaijani army in the territories that passed into Azerbaijani control during the Second Karabakh War.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan says the Turkish military specialists will carry out demining work and clearing the territories from explosive devices, and will also organize training sessions for Azerbaijani engineering units.

The Turkish parliament approved the decision of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to send Turkish troops to the territory of Azerbaijan.

According to the agreement, the servicemen of Turkey and Russia, within the framework of the joint monitoring center, will monitor the work of the peacekeeping forces in Karabakh, as well as the observance of the ceasefire by the parties.

So far, the date of sending Turkish troops to Azerbaijan is unknown.