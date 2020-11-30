ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan

Turkish Armed Forces sappers arrive in Karabakh

messenger vk-black email copy print

Specialists of the Turkish Armed Forces in the disposal of mines and improvised explosive devices have begun to provide assistance to the Azerbaijani army in the territories that passed into Azerbaijani control during the Second Karabakh War.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan says the Turkish military specialists will carry out demining work and clearing the territories from explosive devices, and will also organize training sessions for Azerbaijani engineering units.

The Turkish parliament approved the decision of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to send Turkish troops to the territory of Azerbaijan.

According to the agreement, the servicemen of Turkey and Russia, within the framework of the joint monitoring center, will monitor the work of the peacekeeping forces in Karabakh, as well as the observance of the ceasefire by the parties.

So far, the date of sending Turkish troops to Azerbaijan is unknown.

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews