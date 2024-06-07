Transcaucasian highway: South Ossetia is unhappy that "Russia and Georgia are discussing this behind their backs"

Transcaucasian highway and South Ossetia

In recent times, certain business circles in Russia and Georgia have intensified negotiations regarding the opening of a transit road through South Ossetia, without consulting the opinions of its people. This, along with the very idea of opening the road, has sparked discontent among South Ossetian opposition and a significant portion of society.

The Transcaucasian Highway (TCH) is a road connecting Russia with South Ossetia, and through it, with the entire South Caucasus. The road was constructed in the mid-1980s, during the Soviet period, when South Ossetia was part of the Georgian SSR. Since 2004, the TCH has been closed. This significantly complicates freight transportation and impacts the economic situation in the region. However, the restoration of transit is hindered by the Georgian-Ossetian conflict, which has turned South Ossetia into a partially recognized republic.

“The unacceptable scenario involves representatives from the Chambers of Commerce of Russia and Georgia, along with business representatives in Vladikavkaz, holding consultations about a year ago. They discussed trade cooperation and transit opening. Recently, a similar meeting took place in Moscow. Strange negotiations are being conducted without the involvement of South Ossetian representatives, without the knowledge of the authorities, and without the knowledge of our people.

Such a scenario is unacceptable. The Georgian leadership is using the opening of transit as leverage to pressure Tskhinval for the forcible “return” of South Ossetia to Georgia. All these talks provoke serious irritation among the people,” says the former speaker of the South Ossetian Parliament, head of the Central Committee of the opposition party “United Ossetia,” Alan Tadtayev.

He also points out the lack of an adequate response from the president and government of South Ossetia:

“This is alarming and makes people think that [President] Alan Gagloyev and his circle may be interested in backdoor contacts and want to open transit.“

Discussions about opening the highway have been ongoing in previous years, but at that time, the authorities of South Ossetia were against it.

“The position was as follows: without Georgia signing a non-aggression memorandum and without Georgia recognizing the independence of South Ossetia, there can be no trade and economic relations. This is the position of South Ossetia, and no one is allowed to play with the interests of our people,” explains the former speaker.

Risky potential

On June 9, parliamentary elections will be held in South Ossetia. The topic of opening the transit route and liberalizing the crossing regime is being actively discussed in candidate debates.

All political parties and majoritarian candidates are against it, except for the People’s Party, which has come under the control of former Russian freestyle wrestling coach Dzambolat Tedeyev.

Dzhambolat Tedeyev is one of the few openly advocating for the transit route:

“TCH has always been the lifeline for Ossetia, our transport artery. Sooner or later, the road should contribute to the budget. It can’t stay closed forever. This road doesn’t lead to Georgia, as the ultra-patriots like to shout, but to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkey – the entire South Caucasus and the Near East.”

Following this statement, a poll was organized on South Ossetian Telegram channels regarding the opening of the transit route. The majority of commentators were against it.

“Representatives of the People’s Party are trying to assure that the transit can be opened without any preconditions from Tbilisi and that there is no need to make political demands of Georgia. They claim that ‘it is beneficial.‘ Beneficial to whom? Dzhambolat Tedeyev?

South Ossetia must be a full participant in any negotiations concerning our country. There is no benefit without the consent of South Ossetia, and no transit will open without Tskhinvali’s agreement,” says Alan Tadtayev.

He is also confident that “Russia does not abandon its own” and will not go against the interests of South Ossetia.

Parliament member Amiran Dyakonov also does not share Dzhambolat Tedeyev’s optimism. In his opinion, although South Ossetia has significant potential due to the TCH, and theoretically could earn money if the transit route were opened, the risks are too high.

Dyakonov is also disappointed that during the televised debates, no proposals were made to eliminate customs barriers with Russia and further integrate with North Ossetia.

Even more categorically opposed to the transit opening is independent candidate Oleg Kozaev, who stated that those who talk about opening the border with Georgia and about transit “could have their tongues cut out.”

A source from the ruling party “Nykhas” told JAMnews that the authorities currently do not consider it necessary to “artificially develop a discussion on this topic” and that opening the transit route is impossible under today’s conditions.

