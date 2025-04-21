Tours to Karabakh: tourist in one’s own country. Photo story

Tourist trips to Karabakh

Following the 44-day war in 2020 and Azerbaijan’s “anti-terror operation” in 2023, the Karabakh region was fully liberated from occupation. Although regular trips have since been organised to cities such as Shusha, Khankendi, and Fizuli, the free movement of people remains restricted.

Entry into the city of Shusha

Increase in tourist trips

The Azerbaijani government is actively promoting Karabakh as a tourist destination. According to the State Tourism Agency, in 2024, hundreds of local and foreign tourists visited Shusha, Aghdam, and Fizuli.

Historical and cultural landmarks such as the Isa spring, Jydyr Plain, and the Vagif Mausoleum in Shusha are reported to attract particular interest.

Isa Spring, Shusha

Caravanserai, Shusha

Tour operators offer both one-day and multi-day tours, with prices ranging from 50 to 150 manats. In the first half of 2024, the number of tourist trips to Karabakh increased by 30% compared to 2023. Since December 2023, individual car trips to Shusha and Sugovushan have been permitted, regulated through the Yolumuz Qarabağa portal.

Upper Govhar Agha Mosque. Govhar was the daughter of the Karabakh khan, Ibrahim. Why “Agha”? Because she was highly respected by the people, and they added the title “Agha” to her name — a title usually reserved for men.

Reasons for restrictions

Free travel to Karabakh remains limited for several reasons::

Mine danger: The Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) reports over 100,000 mines have been neutralised, but uncleared areas remain. Tourists are only allowed to travel along designated safe routes.

Checkpoints: Entry and exit to Karabakh are strictly controlled. Permits must be obtained via the "Yolumuz Qarabağa" portal, and routes are limited. Only 80 vehicles per day are allowed into Shusha and 60 into Sugovushan.

Border tensions with Armenia: For security reasons, travel to areas bordering Armenia is prohibited.

Lack of infrastructure: Despite rapid reconstruction, hotels, restaurants and other tourist facilities are still limited. Most tourists currently come from Baku or Ganja.

Restrictions for foreign tourists: The U.S. State Department maintains Karabakh in the "Do Not Travel" (Level 4) category due to landmine hazards and military risks.

The tour begins in Aghdam. The author says Aghdam can be summed up in two words — “restoration” and “destruction.” Although there was no fighting here during the second war, only fragments of walls remain from the first.

Aghdam . Amid the ruins, construction is underway. The author notes that even a hotel has been built.

Askeran. Located not far from Aghdam, Askeran was not destroyed, as it was inhabited by Armenians. Many houses have been preserved, though most now stand empty.

Askeran Fortress, also known as the “Gates of Karabakh.” Built in the 18th century by order of Panah Ali Khan.”

Askeran Fortress

Khankendi

Karabakh University, Khankendi

Khojaly. The author describes it as a “ghost town.” They note that there have been many developments, but in the places they visited, they encountered almost no people.

Khojaly

Lachin

Lachin

Lachin. The former cinema club building has been transformed into a cultural centre and the district’s first cinema.