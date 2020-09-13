ENGLISH arrow icon
Abkhazia
Abkhazia

The fate of two resorts in Abkhazia after they were left by Russian military forces

In downtown Sukhum there are two sanatoriums [ed. health spas]. They occupy about 20 hectares of land, and for a long while were used by Russian military forces as bases.

Seven years ago, they were given to the Abkhaz authorities, but nobody has been able to ‘relaunch’ the sanatoriums since then.

 Follow the link below for photos and stories:

