The European Parliament passed a resolution on Georgia.

The European Parliament adopted a resolution regarding Georgia, calling on the democratic partners of the European Council and the European Union to impose immediate personal sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili “for his role in the deterioration of the political process in the country.”

Members of the European Parliament condemn Ivanishvili’s personal role in the current political crisis and his “attempt to undermine the country’s Euro-Atlantic orientation in favor of a shift towards Russia.”

Additionally, the European Parliament urged the authorities in Georgia to “immediately release former President Mikheil Saakashvili and allow him to receive proper medical treatment abroad.”

A total of 654 Members of the European Parliament participated in the vote. The document was supported by 495, while 73 voted against it, and 86 abstained.

The European Parliament reiterates its call for the European Commission to timely assess the impact not only of the “foreign agents” law but also of the “anti-LGBT law,” the abolition of gender quotas, and other legislative changes on Georgia’s fulfillment of the criteria for visa liberalization.

In addition to Ivanishvili, the European Parliament deems it necessary to impose personal sanctions against those Georgian officials “who are involved in human rights violations against the citizens of Georgia or in the country’s regression from democracy.”

The resolution urges the authorities of Georgia to ensure that the parliamentary elections on October 26, 2024, are conducted in accordance with the highest international standards to guarantee a transparent, free, and fair process that reflects the democratic will of the people, and to abandon the “entrenched practice of abusing state resources and administrative capabilities in favor of the ruling party.” The Georgian authorities must take all necessary measures to ensure that election monitoring organizations do not face obstacles in their work.

The resolution condemns the new campaign banners of the ruling party “Georgian Dream,” which, according to Members of the European Parliament, are used as “manipulation and disinformation” and represent an attempt to exploit pro-Russian and anti-Ukrainian sentiments in the electoral campaign.