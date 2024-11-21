EU Parliament draft resolution calls for sanctions on top Georgian officials

EU Parliament calls for sanctions on Ivanishvili, Kobakhidze,Kaladze

A resolution authored by the Renew Europe political group in the European Parliament calls for sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili, the honorary chairman of Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream party, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, and Georgian Dream’s Secretary-General, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze.

“The integrity of electoral processes in Georgia and the protection of political freedoms are crucial for the country’s democratic development and its potential EU membership. The parliamentary elections held on October 26 did not meet the standards expected of an EU candidate country,” the resolution states.

The resolution will be debated in the European Parliament from November 25 to 28.

The resolution condemns violations of international standards observed during Georgia’s October 26 elections and calls for a thorough, prompt, and transparent independent investigation into all reported irregularities.

The resolution also:

urges political forces and civil society in Georgia to engage in inclusive dialogue to overcome the political crisis and organize new elections under international oversight;

calls on Georgian authorities to demonstrate their commitment to European values by ensuring full transparency of the electoral process;

expresses solidarity with the Georgian people in their fight for democratic rights and the country’s European future, reaffirming support for their democratic and European aspirations;

strongly urges Georgian authorities to adopt and implement reforms demanded by the majority of citizens, in line with Georgia’s goal of EU membership;

commends President Salome Zourabichvili’s efforts to return the country to the path of democracy and European development;

reiterates the call for an end to attacks on civil society, independent media, and the LGBTQ+ community, demands the withdrawal of laws targeting these groups, and urges authorities to ensure a supportive environment for civil society and media;

calls on the European Union and its member states to fully support Georgian civil society and media during this challenging period;

urges the suspension of EU financial aid to the Georgian government until all election-related violations are addressed and recently adopted illiberal laws are repealed;

calls on the EU and its member states to impose sanctions on Georgian political leaders and officials responsible for democratic backsliding and electoral violations, recommending personal sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili, Irakli Kobakhidze, and Kakha Kaladze for their roles in the country’s democratic decline;

condemns the premature visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to Georgia shortly after the October 26 elections, viewing it as another attempt to undermine the EU’s common foreign policy.

EU Parliament calls for sanctions on Ivanishvili, Kobakhidze, Kaladze