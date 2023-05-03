Abkhaz Security Service employee is suspected of killing a taxi driver

Taxi driver murdered in Abkhazia

An employee of the State Security Service of Abkhazia, David Ahiba, is suspected of murder. The victim is taxi driver Jero Margania. The likely motive for the murder was an outstanding debt.

Jero Margania lived in the city of Pitsunda. A few days ago, he disappeared, and on April 29, in the village of Alakhadzy, Gagra district, on the territory of a non-functioning poultry farm, his body was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The corpse was hidden under canvas and construction debris.

The next day, David Ahiba was detained in the casino of the Russian city of Adler on suspicion of committing this crime.

According to investigators, it was like this. David Ahiba bought a car from Jero Margania, but did not pay 200,000 rubles [about $2,500] of the agreed amount, promising to pay off the debt later. However, Ahiba postponed the return of money several times, and, in the end, chose to kill the creditor.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, during the first interrogation, David Ahiba confessed to his deed, but now he is retracting his testimony. Friends and relatives of the victim fear that the investigating authorities may hush up the case, as the suspect is an employee of the State Security Service (SSS), and he has influential relatives.

This is supported by the fact that David Ahiba previously worked at the customs, from where he was fired for a disciplinary offense, which did not prevent him from subsequently getting a job in the State Security Service.

Terms, place names, opinions and ideas suggested by the author of the publication are her / his own and do not necessarily coincide with the opinions and ideas of JAMnews or its individual employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments on posts that are deemed offensive, threatening, violent or otherwise ethically unacceptable.