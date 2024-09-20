fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Foreign agents' law in Georgia
Foreign agents' law in Georgia

European Commission considers temporary suspension of visa-free regime for Georgia

messenger vk-black email copy print

Suspension of Georgia’s visa-free regime

EU is considering all options, including tearing up agreements that give Georgian citizens the right to travel freely across Europe, if there is a further regression of democracy in Georgia, according to spokesperson for the European Commission Peter Stano.

Statement by the lead spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy

Speaking to POLITICO on September 19, Peter Stano said that “all options are on the table” if the ruling Georgian Dream party continues on its authoritarian trajectory, “including the potential temporary suspension of the visa liberalization scheme.”

Under the terms of a deal struck in 2017, Georgian citizens can visit EU countries inside the Schengen zone for up to six months a year without a visa — a popular arrangement that has spared ordinary people long and expensive visa application processes.

“As part of the EU-Georgia visa liberalization dialogue and the corresponding Action Plan, Georgia was required to meet specific benchmarks, including ensuring the protection of fundamental rights and preventing discrimination,” the spokesperson went on.

“An assessment would of course take place in case of developments posing a risk to the internal security of the Schengen area, as well as in case of a further democratic decline in Georgia.”

Confirmation that Brussels is considering these measures follows a statement by Georgian prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze, who denounced any changes to the visa agreement as “cheap blackmail.” Earlier this week, leading politicians from the Georgian Dream party were sanctioned by the United States after enacting a series of laws resembling those in Russia, which critics argue will severely undermine civil liberties.

It is noteworthy that the imposition of personal sanctions against representatives of the ruling party “Georgian Dream” in the European Union has been repeatedly blocked by Hungary. However, the suspension of the visa-free regime does not require unanimous consent among EU member states; the agreement of 15 countries is sufficient.

Most read

1

Georgia: A suspect has been arrested in the brutal murder of transgender woman Kesaria Abramidze

2

Why have Western intelligence chiefs arrived in Azerbaijan? Comments from Baku

3

Opinion: "There is pressure on Erdoğan regarding the opening of the Armenian-Turkish border"

4

Will Azerbaijani armed forces leave Armenia's sovereign territories? Opinion from Yerevan

5

Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live

6

"Apologies won’t suffice": South Ossetia reacts to Ivanishvili’s statement that Georgia will apologize for the August 2008 war

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews