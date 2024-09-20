European Commission considers temporary suspension of visa-free regime for Georgia

Suspension of Georgia’s visa-free regime

EU is considering all options, including tearing up agreements that give Georgian citizens the right to travel freely across Europe, if there is a further regression of democracy in Georgia, according to spokesperson for the European Commission Peter Stano.

Speaking to POLITICO on September 19, Peter Stano said that “all options are on the table” if the ruling Georgian Dream party continues on its authoritarian trajectory, “including the potential temporary suspension of the visa liberalization scheme.”

Under the terms of a deal struck in 2017, Georgian citizens can visit EU countries inside the Schengen zone for up to six months a year without a visa — a popular arrangement that has spared ordinary people long and expensive visa application processes.

“As part of the EU-Georgia visa liberalization dialogue and the corresponding Action Plan, Georgia was required to meet specific benchmarks, including ensuring the protection of fundamental rights and preventing discrimination,” the spokesperson went on.

“An assessment would of course take place in case of developments posing a risk to the internal security of the Schengen area, as well as in case of a further democratic decline in Georgia.”

Confirmation that Brussels is considering these measures follows a statement by Georgian prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze, who denounced any changes to the visa agreement as “cheap blackmail.” Earlier this week, leading politicians from the Georgian Dream party were sanctioned by the United States after enacting a series of laws resembling those in Russia, which critics argue will severely undermine civil liberties.

It is noteworthy that the imposition of personal sanctions against representatives of the ruling party “Georgian Dream” in the European Union has been repeatedly blocked by Hungary. However, the suspension of the visa-free regime does not require unanimous consent among EU member states; the agreement of 15 countries is sufficient.