Azerbaijan extends strict quarantine regime for another two weeks

The Azerbaijani government plans to extend the strict quarantine regime for another two weeks, member of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers and Assistant to the President Shahmar Movsumov said

“I regret to inform you that after long discussions, the operational headquarters made some decisions about the inevitability of the extension of the quarantine regime. We decided to extend the quarantine regime for another two weeks. We are forced to do this,” Movsumov emphasized.

The strict quarantine regime announced at the end of March was eased at the end of April, but due to a rise in the number of cases at the end of June, it once again entered into force.

Since June 21, residents of Baku and several Azerbaijani cities and regions have actually been trapped in their homes. They are only allowed to leave the house to go to the grocery store or pharmacy, and only for a period of two hours a day, after receiving permission vis SMS from the authorities. Gatherings of more than five people are prohibited. All commercial businesses within the country, excluding markets and pharmacies, salons and some factories are closed. After the strict quarantine regime came into force again, the government once again made a third financial assistance payment of 190 manat for people who lost their jobs.

July 16 was the first time that a decrease in the number of cases was reported in the country. Yesterday, the number of new cases was 493, and the number of recoveries was 561. 8575 people are still being treated.