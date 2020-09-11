Azerbaijani school teacher arrested while holding one-woman protest in front of ministry of education

One teacher in Azerbaijan has been detained in the city of Siyazan after staging a single-person protest in front of the Ministry of Education in Baku.

Jeyran Rehberi was detained before she could fully explain the reason behind her protest.

She did manage to say that she was protesting against the arbitrariness of officials in the educational institution where she works.

• Over 40 arrested at protest in Baku. Photostory

• Will Azerbaijan hold another snap parliamentary election?

“I have always been proud of my work. But Ainura Dadashova, who was appointed director of the gymnasium in 2019, began to interfere with my work. She destroyed the educational process in the gymnasium and turned it into her own school,” said Rehberi.

But Rehberi was not allowed to finish her speech by police officers and a man in civilian clothes who directed the actions of the guards.

The police pushed journalists away from Rehberi, and after that a group of female police officers intervened and detained the teacher.

On June 1, 2020, in front of the building of the Ministry of Education, young activists held a rally, during which they demanded to abolish tuition fees at universities during the coronavirus pandemic.