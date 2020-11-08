Azerbaijan celebrating ‘liberation of city of Shusha in Karabakh’, Turkish ministers in Baku

Festive processions of people and motor rallies with the state flags of Azerbaijan and Turkey began in all cities of Azerbaijan on November 8, after President Ilham Aliyev announced the ‘liberation of the city of Shusha’ in Karabakh.

Representative of the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannissian denied the statement of Ilham Aliyev.

On his Facebook page, he wrote that “fierce battles are still going on in Shushi.”

Aliyev’s address

In recent days, unofficial sources wrote that the Azerbaijani army was storming the area of Shusha, and on November 8, in the morning, information about an imminent speech of the president began to spread.

Aliyev chose a symbolic place for his address – the Martyrs’ Alley in Baku.

Those who died on January 20, 1990 during the invasion of the capital of Azerbaijan by Soviet troops and those who perished in the first Karabakh war (1988-1994) are buried here.

Ilham Aliyev announces the liberation of Shusha

In his address, Azerbaijani President Aliyev announced the liberation of the city of Shusha: “I declare with a sense of boundless pride that the city of Shusha has been liberated from occupation! Shusha is ours! Karabakh is ours! I sincerely congratulate the entire Azerbaijani people on this occasion!”

“Our victorious march continues. There are still occupied lands, there are still battles. If the leadership of Armenia does not answer my demands, then we will go to the end. There is no such force in the world that could stop us,” Aliyev said.

Baku rejoices

Almost immediately after the president’s speech, residents of Baku and other cities of the country took to the streets with the state flags of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Ships moored in the Baku bay sounded honking in honour of the event.

Turkish ministers in the capital of Azerbaijan

Today, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar in Baku.