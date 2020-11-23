ENGLISH arrow icon
Karabakh, 2020
Azerbaijan puts former Armenian Minister of Defense on wanted list

Azerbaijani law enforcement has put former Armenian Minister of Defense Seyran Ohanyan on its wanted list, and a criminal case was initiated against him under Article 103 (genocide) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

The submission was considered on November 11 at the Baku military court.

The court granted the petition, and Seyran Ohanyan was sentenced to arrest in absentia.

The 58-year-old former minister was born in Shusha. He was educated at the Baku Higher Military Command School. Seyran Ohanyan was the Minister of Defense of Armenia in 2008-2016.

Media reported that he and his son were injured during the recent fighting in Karabakh.

