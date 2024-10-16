fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

Russia has requested electricity from Georgia in case of necessity

messenger vk-black email copy print

Russia requests electricity from Georgia

Russia has asked Georgia and Azerbaijan for electricity supplies in case of an emergency. This was reported by Alexandra Panina, a board member of Inter RAO, at the Russian tariff conference on October 15.

Russia is requesting each country to ensure the supply of 300 MW of electricity if necessary.

“Yes, we have asked two countries — Georgia and Azerbaijan — about the possibility of supplying electricity. We are exploring import options and have reached out to the two neighboring power systems with a request to provide energy resources in case of emergencies. If an emergency situation occurs, we will contact the two power systems — Georgia and Azerbaijan — at the request of the system operator, asking them to be ready to supply 300 MW of electricity each,” Panina said.

According to her, the company has not yet received a response from Georgia and Azerbaijan.

As reported by the Russian state media TASS, Panina clarified that the Russian Federation will try to manage the situation on its own and avoid importing electricity; however, in the event of an emergency, it will reach out to neighboring countries.

Most read

1

Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from 7-11 October 4, 2024

2

Op-ed: “NATO membership aligns with Armenia’s security needs”

3

Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live

4

The Prime Minister of Georgia stated that the scandalous banners of the ruling party told people the truth about Ukraine

5

“Baku is using COP29 as a PR shield." Article by former Armenian FM in Newsweek

6

Pro-government media in Georgia are using ethnically discriminatory rhetoric against the opposition

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews