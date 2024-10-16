Russia has requested electricity from Georgia in case of necessity

Russia requests electricity from Georgia

Russia has asked Georgia and Azerbaijan for electricity supplies in case of an emergency. This was reported by Alexandra Panina, a board member of Inter RAO, at the Russian tariff conference on October 15.

Russia is requesting each country to ensure the supply of 300 MW of electricity if necessary.

“Yes, we have asked two countries — Georgia and Azerbaijan — about the possibility of supplying electricity. We are exploring import options and have reached out to the two neighboring power systems with a request to provide energy resources in case of emergencies. If an emergency situation occurs, we will contact the two power systems — Georgia and Azerbaijan — at the request of the system operator, asking them to be ready to supply 300 MW of electricity each,” Panina said.

According to her, the company has not yet received a response from Georgia and Azerbaijan.

As reported by the Russian state media TASS, Panina clarified that the Russian Federation will try to manage the situation on its own and avoid importing electricity; however, in the event of an emergency, it will reach out to neighboring countries.