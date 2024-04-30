"I'm not sure exactly why I'm here. I'll be defending national values." Vox-pop with participants of the rally of Georgia's ruling party

Rally of Georgia’s ruling party, video

On April 29th, the ruling Georgian Dream organized a large-scale rally in Tbilisi in support of the “foreign agents bill,” commonly referred to in society as the “Russian law.” The majority of attendees were brought in from the regions to demonstrate that the government has significant support.

The majority of rally participants refused to speak on camera and generally avoided being filmed. Very few attendees cited a reason for their presence at the rally. Almost no one had a clear answer as to why they had come to the rally.