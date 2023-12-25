The broadcasting of "Sputnik Armenia" radio programs has been temporarily stopped. What's the matter?

Radio Sputnik broadcasting suspended in Armenia

Experts are discussing the latest decision of the Armenian Commission on Television and Radio Broadcasting to suspend the license of “Tospa” company for a month starting from December 25. This company rebroadcasts the programs of “Sputnik Armenia” radio station.

The Commission recorded violations in 5 programs. In particular, in one of the issues of the program “Friday with Tigran Keosayan”. The state regulator announced that the author and the anchor made insulting remarks against the Armenian people and the head of state, made threats and calls to violence.

The Russian Embassy declared the commission’s decision a restriction of freedom of speech. Armenian experts disagreed, emphasizing that insults cannot be considered a manifestation of freedom of speech. The State Regulator does not consider its decision a severe punishment, warning that if the violation is repeated, the company may lose airtime altogether.

The agreement on cooperation in the sphere of mass communications has been in force between Armenia and Russia for the third year. Three Russian TV channels are broadcast in Armenia. And for several months the issue of disconnecting the air of Russian TV channels has been discussed in the country. In October, in the program “Tutti’s Heir Dolls” on the Russian “First Channel” there were insulting expressions against the Armenian leadership, particularly the Prime Minister. The Russian Ambassador to Armenia was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was handed a note of protest. However, the channel was not deprived of airtime. On December 14 consultations with Russian partners were held. Armenian media reported that “the Russian side recognized the fact of violations”. The Ministry of High-Technology Industry of Armenia is authorized to make a decision on disconnection of the channels. The Commission on Television and Radio Broadcasting only records violations and passes the information to the Ministry.

The Commission found violations of the Audiovisual Media Law

The TV and Radio Commission, which controls the TV and radio air of the public multiplex, suspended the activity of “Tospa” company. It is “Tospa” that rebroadcasts “Sputnik” in Armenia.

The experts of the commission considered that there were violations of a number of provisions of the Law on Audiovisual Media. In particular, Article 9, according to which the programs may not call for actions prohibited by the Armenian legislation. The Russian-language program “Friday with Tigran Keosayan” is mentioned in this context. The violations committed in the November 17 issue were traced:

“The author and the anchor of the program allowed himself mocking and derogatory language, referring to the Republic of Armenia and the people, as well as assessments that are morally impermissible for a political observer and anchor, who is a foreign citizen.”

The conclusion of the commission also says that the program called for actions prohibited by law.

The Commission also found violations in the “Abovian Time” program, which is also rebroadcast by “Tospa” company. According to the official report, the program “expressed opinions and statements that not only do not correspond to reality, but can also cause panic among the population of the Republic of Armenia”.

It is especially emphasized that in general the program contained unverified and untrue information. Regarding this violation the commission decided to fine the broadcasting company.

The company’s attorney believes there were no violations

The Sputnik Armenia website published a commentary by Tospa’s lawyer Simon Farmanyan commenting on the commission’s decision:

Tigran Keosayan did not make appeals during the program, he only “stated the facts”,

the program referred to a “specific subject”, therefore, there are no grounds to speak about infringement of national dignity,

in “Abovyan Time” program its author Arman Abovyan did not voice “unreliable, unverified information”, but expressed his opinion,

There was no offense, so the company should not be held responsible for it.

“Both programs were broadcast live, hence, even if the broadcaster wanted to, it was practically impossible to turn off the air,” Farmanyan believes.

Assessment of the Russian side – limited freedom of speech

Vladimir Soloviev, head of the Union of Journalists of the Russian Federation, assumes that many people in Armenia are used to receiving some information from Russian sources. In this regard, he believes that the current situation will be a violation of freedom of speech and freedom to disseminate information:

“Our cultural ties are very much intertwined, and some of us have family ties. Therefore, it would certainly not be worthwhile to break broadcasting and ties in this way.”

The Russian Embassy in Armenia concluded that the commission’s decision would affect the right of Armenian listeners to receive information from the source of their choice:

“This step cannot help but look like a concession to those who are increasingly loudly advocating the breakup of the traditional, mutually beneficial and mutually respectful allied relations between Russia and Armenia.”.

In addition, the embassy statement emphasizes that the decision to suspend the company’s broadcasting was made only a week after consultations with Russian partners, during which an agreement was reached “on close cooperation in the resolution of all arising controversial issues.”

Alexei Chepa, deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma’s Foreign Affairs Committee, called the decision a manifestation of censorship. In his opinion, the Armenian authorities are trying to create such a situation so that “minimum information reaches the citizens and the information is distorted in order to avoid discontent accumulating in Armenia”.

“A lack of response would imply agreement with the thoughts expressed”

Television and Radio Broadcasting Commission member Hasmik Hakobyan believes that there is no political subtext in the decision. She said in an interview to a local publication that numerous violations were found in the radio programs. In particular, they contained “extremely offensive expressions” – both against the state and the Armenian Prime Minister:

“The Republic of Armenia is referred to as ‘a stump called Eastern Armenia.’ They say that Leninakan never became Gyumri. They say that Leninakan never became Gyumri. All insults and labels.

She believes that the lack of reaction from the commission would mean agreement with the thoughts expressed. She hopes that the decision will have a “sobering” effect.

In response to the Russian side’s discontent, Ashot Melikyan, head of the Committee to Protect Freedom of Speech, said:

“Threats and calls for violence have nothing to do with freedom of speech. When the Russian side, especially at the official level, speaks about restrictions on freedom of speech, it sounds ridiculous in the prism of today’s Russia and its politics. At present, there is almost no freedom of speech left in the Russian Federation. Instead of media, Russia now has propaganda tools”.

He emphasized that freedom of speech can be restricted in cases where information contains libel, slander, insult, threats:

“It is high time for the Russian media to realize that if they work in another country, they must obey its laws.”

According to the expert, it is necessary to exclude Russian TV channels from the public multiplex.

According to him, the International Telecommunication Union granted Armenia these frequencies so that the country could meet its needs, not to accommodate foreign media:

“On the other hand, Russian TV channels can be placed in cable networks. But here too, of course, it is necessary to make sure that there are no insults, slander, etc.”.

