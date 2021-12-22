Public transport fees will increase in Tbilisi starting from February 1

New transport system to be introduced in Tbilisi

From February 1, public transport in Tbilisi will become more expensive and the one-time fare will cost 1 GEL instead of 50 tetri.

From February, a new transport system will be launched in Tbilisi and citizens will be able to choose from 7 types of tickets.

The prices of the transport fares are as follows:

Unlimited 90-minute card – 1 GEL. It is designed for people who do not use public transport frequently and do not need to purchase a long-term card at a discounted price. Citizens can travel by any type of transport – subway, bus, and minibus for 90 minutes for 1 GEL. Also, do not pay extra for 90-minute transfers between vehicles.

Unlimited one-day card – 3 GEL. One-day cardholders will be able to travel by any public transport for 3 GEL throughout the day.

Unlimited 1-week card – 20 GEL. With this card, citizens will be able to travel by public transport for 20 GEL for 1 week. According to the mayor of Tbilisi, Kakha Kaladze, the card is mainly intended for tourists.

Unlimited 1-month card – 40 GEL. “According to our calculations, this will be one of the most high-demand cards”, says Kaladze. The owner of the season ticket will be able to travel by any type of public transport for 40 GEL for 1 month.

Unlimited 3-month card – 100 GEL;

Unlimited 6-month card – 150 GEL;

One-year card – 250 GEL.



According to the City Hall, free travel will be provided to blind people registered in Tbilisi, their companions and educators, students, district inspectors, employees of Tbilisi municipal kindergartens, and veterans registered in Tbilisi.

Students of Tbilisi Higher Education institutions, employees of public general educational institutions, pensioners, district doctors employed in polyclinics, district pediatricians, and family doctors will have the right to travel for a 20-tetri fee.

Citizens living in the territory of Tbilisi with 70,000 and lower rating points registered in the unified database of socially vulnerable families will have the right to travel for 10-tetri travel.

According to the Mayor of Tbilisi, Kakha Kaladze, users of metro, minibus, and bus will have the opportunity to buy season tickets before the introduction of the new transport system. Starting from January 5, season tickets will be sold at Metro box offices and Bank of Georgia express branches.