Protests continue in Yerevan, dozens people detained

On November 20, in the morning in Yerevan, protesters blocked two central avenues at once, which paralyzed car traffic in the capital.

For the last 10 days, protest demonstrations have been taking place in Armenia, demanding the resignation of the prime minister.

The protesters are being detained as martial law is still in force in the country.

Dozens of people have been detained today. Among them are representatives of 17 opposition parties who demand the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan, who signed the trilateral truce in Karabakh. Many in Armenia considered this document a ‘treacherous conspiracy and practically the voluntary surrender of Karabakh to Azerbaijan.’



Today, protesters blocked Baghramyan and Tigran Mets avenues not with a live chain, as the day before, but with their own cars. Law enforcement agencies had to call tow trucks to unblock traffic.

Police units including the military are working on the spot.