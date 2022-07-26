President of Georgia: What we are seeing in Pitsunda is a form of annexation of Georgian territory by Russia

The President of Georgia on the state dacha in Pitsunda

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has commented on the decision of the Abkhazian authorities to cede a state dacha and adjacent lands in Pitsunda (Bichvinta – Georgian) to Russia. The President is calling on the world community for a tough response.

“What we see in Pitsunda is a form of annexation of Georgian territory by Russia. There is a strong reaction from people to what is happening. It is the result of the ongoing occupation.

“I categorically condemn this, and call on the international community to respond in a strong manner,” Zurabishvili wrote on Twitter.

As yet, no one from the Georgian Dream party has reacted to the Abkhazian authority’s decision. Neither the Ministry of Foreign Affairs nor the Ministry of Reconciliation have commented on the matter.

On July 21, the so-called parliament of Abkhazia submitted to its constitutional court consent to transfer part of the territory of Pitsunda to the Russian Federation.

Prior to that, on July 19, Abkhazia and the Russian Federation signed an agreement on the transfer of property located on the territory of Pitsunda to Moscow.

Under the agreement, the state dacha of Pitsunda, about 180 hectares of land surrounding it, and the adjacent aquatic area will be transferred to Russia.

The agreement has raised indignation among a significant part of the Abkhazian populace.