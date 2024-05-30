Can the port of Chabahar help Armenia overcome its lack of access to the sea? Opinion

Port of Chabahar – Armenia’s gateway to the sea

“If Armenia joins the development of Iran’s Chabahar Port, I believe the country can overcome its lack of access to the sea,” says Indian Ambassador to Armenia Nilakshi Saha Sinha.

The Chabahar Port is being developed jointly by India and Iran. It is a key component of the North-South Transport Corridor project. Experts believe that Armenia’s participation is important for both Delhi and Tehran.

“This is a very important project, and everything must be done to bring it to life. Efforts should be made to ensure that one of its branches definitely passes through Armenia. This program is significant not only economically but also geopolitically. I am convinced that Azerbaijan is doing everything to prevent its realization,” stated Iranologist Gohar Iskandaryan.

“We await proposals from the Armenian side”

Indian Ambassador to Armenia Nilakshi Saha Sinha informed journalists that the Armenian authorities are showing interest in utilizing the Chabahar Port. She recalled that in 2023, the port was visited by Gnel Sanosyan, the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure.

“We are awaiting details from the Armenian side and will certainly consider them when we receive clear proposals from Armenia,” she said.

In October 2023, during the World Maritime Summit held in Mumbai, India, Minister Gnel Sanosyan stated that Armenia is interested in cooperating within the framework of the North-South Transport Corridor and the development of the Chabahar Port. He also mentioned Armenia’s intention to join the Persian Gulf-Black Sea transport corridor project: “We are confident that Armenia’s road network has significant potential to achieve this goal. The Armenian government is making efforts to restore and modernize the country’s relevant infrastructure.”

Ambassador Nilakshi Saha Sinha believes that Armenia, lacking access to the sea, needs to participate in multiple communication projects.

Commentary

The possibility of transit shipments through the Chabahar Port is not a new idea, says Iranologist Gohar Iskandaryan. The importance of this project was reignited by Iran and India in 2020, following the second Karabakh war.

A year later, the Indian foreign minister visited Armenia, marking the first visit in 30 years, Iskandaryan highlights. During his visit to Yerevan, Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed the North-South Transport Corridor project.

“For India, it is crucial to establish connections with both Europe and Central Asia. Pakistan blocks India’s direct routes, so they need alternatives to reach Central Asia, either through Azerbaijan and the Caspian Sea or via the Chabahar Port in Iran, Armenia, and then through Georgia to Europe,” she explained.

The expert emphasizes the critical factor of road safety:

“After the Karabakh war, Azerbaijan actively attempted to seize certain parts of Syunik [a southern region of Armenia], claiming them as its own and creating obstacles for Iranian trucks traveling through these areas. This prompted Armenian authorities to develop alternative routes and demonstrate to Iran and India that we can provide safe roads.”

According to Iskandaryan, Armenia was supposed to complete its segment of the North-South Transport Corridor by 2018-19:

“Despite significant expenditures, less than half of the work has been completed. The authorities have tried to address this shortfall by securing funding, building alternative roads, expanding the existing Sisian road in Syunik, and undertaking necessary repair work.“

Chabahar Port is a focal point for Yerevan, believes Iskandaryan. She argues that Armenia’s involvement in the North-South Corridor is also crucial for Iran, which “is closely scrutinizing the South Caucasus, especially after the 44-day war in Karabakh.”

She points out that 90 percent of Iranian goods reach Europe through Turkey, necessitating alternative routes for Tehran:

“If the road passes through Azerbaijan, any issues with Turkey could also affect Iran’s access through Azerbaijan. A route through Armenia is therefore very important for Iran and is a key interest for them. This is why Iranian officials have stated that the Armenia-Iran border is a red line for them.”