Georgia

Polling stations close in Georgia, Tbilisi mayoral race may continue in second round

Local self-government elections in Georgia are over – voting at all polling stations stopped at exactly 20:00 on October 2.

At the end of the voting day, three TV companies – the opposition Mtavari, the opposition Formula, and the pro-government Imedi published the results of the exit polls they had ordered.

According to the results of all three polls, taking into account the percentage of error, it is likely that the mayor of Tbilisi will be elected in the second round.

The current mayor of Tbilisi, the candidate from the ruling party Kakha Kaladze and opposition leader Nika Melia will participate in it.

IPSOS:

According to exit polls conducted by Ipsos at the request of the Mtavari TV channel, none of the candidates received 50% of support in the Tbilisi mayor elections, which means there will be a second round

The votes are distributed as follows:

  • Kakha Kakhaladze (Georgian Dream) – 40.2%
  • Nika Melia (United National Movement) – 40.8%
  • Giorgi Gakharia (Party for Georgia) – 8.7%


Results show data as of 17:00. More than 2,000 people were interviewed.

Gorby

Kakha Kaladze is leading the capital’s mayoral elections, according to an exit poll conducted by Gorby and commissioned by the pro-government TV company Imedi.

The data as of 18-00:

  • Kakha Kaladze – 51.3%;
  • Nika Melia – 34.6;
  • Giorgi Gakharia – 5.6%;


Gorby exit polls were held in 120 selected polling stations across the country, 48 of which are located in the capital.

A total of 11,000 voters were polled. The error of the results varies +/- 3%.

Edison research


According to the data of 18:00 of the exit poll of Edison Research, ordered by Formula TV, the second round of mayoral elections will take place in Tbilisi.

In particular, according to a survey of the organization, votes are distributed among candidates as follows:

  • Georgian Dream, Kakha Kaladze – 43%,
  • National Movement, Nika Melia – 39%,
  • Giorgi Gakharia, Party for Georgia – 7%.

