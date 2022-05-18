Polish MP demands ex-president Saakashvili's transfer to Poland for treatment

Polish MP Demands Saakashvili be transferred to Poland for treatment

Polish MP Malgorzata Goszewski, vice speaker of the Polish Sejm, is calling on the Georgian authorities to allow him to visit Mikheil Saakashvili and take him to a medical facility in Poland, where the ex-president will be treated.

According to the deputy, he wanted to visit Saakashvili many times, but the ruling party does not allow him to do so. He has no information about why he was specifically denied access to the prison.

“Recently, Saakashvili’s health has deteriorated sharply, which has put his life at risk. Various assessments of Mikheil Saakashvili’s state of health show that he is struggling with many serious illnesses and his health is seriously unstable. Those who assessed the state of Saakashvili’s health note that the case of the ex-president is not only medical, but also humanitarian”, writes Goshevsky.

According to the MP, the Georgian government is “brazenly lying” on this issue and, moreover, does not allow Saakashvili to receive medical treatment, which indicates a fundamental violation of basic human rights. According to Gosheshevka, the Georgian government is lying to the international community and spreading false information, as it claims that Mikheil Saakashvili is receiving appropriate treatment, and his residence looks like a sanatorium:

“I appeal to the Georgians, the Georgian government and international organizations – we don’t have much time! Every second counts! We will evaluate Saakashvili’s state of health through the International Council, and also consider the possibility of bringing him to Poland for treatment. Mikheil Saakashvili says he will return to Georgia after recovery and rehabilitation to serve his sentence. Please don’t let former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili die”.

According to the Council of the Public Defender of Georgia, the state of health of ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili, who is in custody in Georgia, has deteriorated. The family asks the government to allow Saakashvili to be transported abroad for treatment.

US Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan urges the Georgian government to take the Ombudsman’s recommendations regarding the health of Georgia’s third President Mikheil Saakashvili seriously.

Mikheil Saakashvili has been under arrest for seven months now. The ex-president was arrested after secretly returning to Georgia on October 1, 2021.

The former president of Georgia is in the Rustavi colony No. 12. He considers himself a political prisoner and during his detention, he went on a hunger strike twice in protest. Saakashvili’s first hunger strike lasted 51 days.

Then the state of health of Mikheil Saakashvili deteriorated so much that he needed treatment. He was taken to the Gori military hospital for treatment.

The Strasbourg Court of Human Rights decision of 10 November called on Mikheil Saakashvili to end his hunger strike and instructed the state to ensure the prisoner’s safety and adequate treatment.