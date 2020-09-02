Azerbaijani police officer fired after video of him cursing own mother appears online

Azerbaijani social media users were shocked by a recently shared video in which a young man, a police officer, fights with his own mother and curses at. The minister of internal affairs reacted swiftly to the situation and announced that the officer had been fired.

• Photos leaked of allegedly tortured detainees in Azerbaijan

• 11-year old’s death in Georgia – suicide or murder?

The Facebook user Fuad Agayev put up the video of the mother fighting with her son on his page. The young man bombarded the woman with profanity and tried to attack her. The poster stated that the man in the video is Kamran Abbasov, an employee of the Baku highway police.

“Imagine how he treats strangers on the street, if he can act like that around his own mother”, wrote one Facebook user.

Fuad Agayev added that Kamran Abbasov is also a police academy student with the ministry of internal affairs of Azerbaijan.

Later the video was shared on the pages of a well-known journalist and other popular people, such as the popular singer Faiq Agayev. After seeing the video he immediately requested that the minister of internal affairs look into it.

“It doesn’t matter who he is, he’s going to burn in hell”, wrote Faiq Agayev.

The ministry of internal affairs reacted swiftly to the video. According to the ministry’s press agency, Kamran Abbasov, who was working as an operator for the highway police in Baku, was fired for breaking the code of conduct for employees of internal affairs departments.

The video led to strong reactions from social media users. Here are some typical comments:

“We need these kinds of people working too, or else they might figure out that some people are too old and some people are too young…”

“What’s even his work there? You can see that he’s not even a person. Look at how this creature repays his own mother for all her hard work”.

“It’s pretty hard to tell what’s going on in this video. We don’t know why the fight started”.