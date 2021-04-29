A group of unknown individuals severely beat young poet and blogger Fuad Rasulzade in Baku.

The reason was a ‘joke’ posted on social media in March, and associated with a soldier who died in the war, Khudayar Yusifzade. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that a search is underway for those who attacked the blogger.

What happened?

On April 28, in the evening, a group of unknown assailants attacked Rasulzade in Baku and severely beat him.

Məlum zarafata görə 9-10 nəfər üstümə düşüb əzişdirdilər məni, al qanın içində özü də — Lanqı (@Fuad_Rasulzade) April 28, 2021

“9-10 people beat me because of a joke, I’m covered in blood”

According to Rasulzade’s friends, four stitches were put on his head, and his internal organs were not damaged.

fuad ilkin həkim müayinəsindən keçdi, başına 4 yerdən tikiş atdılar xoşbəxtlikdən daxili orqanlarında ciddi zədə yoxdur. çox adam yazır zəng edir narahat olur deyə dostu olaraq məlumat vermək istədim — Lanqı (@Fuad_Rasulzade) April 28, 2021

The joke

The reason for the incident was a tweet, in which the author said that ‘it’s been a long time that Khudayar hasn’t released a song for some reason…’

The tweet reads: “Something Khudayar hasn’t released songs for a long time.”

This tweet remained on the social media agenda for a long time and sparked controversy. Some users threatened the author of the tweet with reprisals. Fuad Rasulzade, a participant in those discussions, admitted that he was in fact the author of the “joke”, and anger fell upon him.

After that, the page on which the “joke” was spread was closed.

Who is Khudayar Yusifzadeh?

Born in 1998 in the city of Barda, Khudayar Yusifzadeh died on October 22, 2020 during the second Karabakh war during the battles for liberation from the occupation of the Zangilan region of Azerbaijan.

Khudayar Yusifzadeh became famous thanks to a video that he posted on social networks two days before the start of the fighting.

Note that Yusifzade graduated from the vocal class of the Bulbul Music School in Baku.

Reaction from the Ministry of Internal Affairs

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan commented on the footage of the beating of the user of the social network Fuad Rasulzade due to the publication in connection with Khudayar Yusifzade who died in the war.

According to the press service of the department, law enforcement agencies have been informed about this.

“Currently, measures are underway to identify the citizens involved in the incident,” the department noted.

Comments

The incident caused heated discussions in the Azerbaijani segment of social networks. Some characteristic comments:

“Using force against a word is clearly a weakness. It turns out that you have nothing to answer, your word is inadequate and you yourself are also inadequate. “

“Health to the hands of the one who did this!”

“To spread your hands, to beat is definitely bad. But for the joke about Khudayar, for the joke about the martyr, let him say thanks for not humiliating him in another way and not killing him. First of all, it is necessary to initiate a case against him, and only then think whether it is worth doing this against those who punished him or not. “