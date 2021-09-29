Plastic waste roads to appear in Azerbaijan

Plastic waste roads will be built in Azerbaijan

Over 500 tons of plastic waste will be used to improve the condition of roads in Azerbaijan, 1,690 kilometers of roads will be built. For the construction of 1 kilometer of such a road, more than 740,000 used plastic bags are required.

In order to renew the infrastructure network in Azerbaijan, an agreement was signed with one of the Scottish companies in the amount of 1 million pounds.

According to the terms of the agreement, it is planned to build plastic roads in the country with a total length of 1,690 kilometers. For this, over 500 tons of non-recyclable plastic waste will be used.

A road made of plastic waste

The construction sector in Azerbaijan will grow by about 10% in 2021, according to Toby McCartney, the CEO and founder of the company to carry out the work, according to a GlobalData report.

The company noted that for the construction of 1 kilometer of a plastic road, 740,541 used plastic bags are required.

The APA reports that the British Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp highly appreciated the signed agreement. He called on other British companies to actively cooperate with Azerbaijan: “The country is located in the center of the Trans-Caspian East-West Trade and Transit Corridor, and Azerbaijan offers good opportunities for access to other countries in the region”.

Currently, plastic roads are being built in several countries around the world, including the United States, Turkey, Brazil, Norway, Barbados, Spain, South Korea and Estonia.