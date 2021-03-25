ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Coronavirus

Pfizer vaccine delivered to Georgia, vaccination may be available to everyone

messenger vk-black email copy print


The first batch of Pfizer was delivered to Georgia, the coronavirus vaccine from the American company – 29,250 doses.

Until now, vaccination in the country was carried out only with the vaccine from the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca . Since in general there are very few people who want to get vaccinated, it is planned to change the rules and provide the opportunity to vaccinate to anyone who wants to.

In Georgia, it was initially stated that only vaccines approved by WHO and other regulatory bodies would be used, this would guarantee the quality, safety and efficacy of the drugs. Priority was given to medical workers – they began to be vaccinated on March 15. Vaccination will soon be offered to people over 65.

However, in Georgia there is an unprecedented passivity of the population in relation to the vaccination process.

The first batch of AstraZeneca vaccine, 43,200 doses, was received on 13 March. But of the 70,000 health care workers who received this batch of vaccine, only 4,000 were vaccinated in the first week.

One of the reasons for people’s mistrust of the vaccine is the tragic death of a 27-year-old nurse who died of anaphylactic shock half an hour after being vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine in a clinic in Akhaltsikhe. Most likely, she had an acute allergic reaction to the drug, which is a very rare side effect.

Vaccinations with Pfizer will begin on March 30 and will be distributed across six clinics in three cities in Georgia – four in Tbilisi and one each in Batumi and Kutaisi, Deputy Health Minister Tamar Gabunia said.

Vaccination will most likely become available to all categories of the population from mid-April, according to the Ministry of Health. It is expected that from this time on, any citizen of the country can register on a special portal and be vaccinated. At the same time, citizens will be able to choose between AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines.

At the same time, the director of the infectious diseases hospital, Tengiz Tsertsvadze, did not rule out that vaccination would become available to all categories of citizens earlier than April.

The first batch of Pfizer was delivered to Georgia. Photo: National Center for Disease Control
The first batch of Pfizer was delivered to Georgia. Photo: National Center for Disease Control

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews