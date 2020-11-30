Russian peacekeepers set up field hospital in Stepanakert

Russian peacekeepers have constructed a field hospital for 40 people in Stepanakert.

The Russian Ministry of Defense says the personnel of the special-purpose medical unit will organize medical support for the peacekeeping contingent and provide necessary medical assistance to the population of Nagorno-Karabakh.

For this, 60 doctors have already arrived from Russia: among them are military surgeons, anesthesiologists-resuscitators, therapists and epidemiologists.

Alexander Ryumin / TASS

The hospital has departments of intensive care, functional and laboratory diagnostics, an operating room, a dentist and ophthalmologist’s offices.

According to the head of the medical unit, the field hospital is equipped with ventilators, ultrasound and X-ray equipment.