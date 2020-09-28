Part of Georgian opposition agrees on principles of reform to economy and education

Opposition parties Girchi, European Georgian, United National Movement, Strategy Agmashenebeli and United Georgia all signed a memorandum establishing a unified position on the principles of reforming the country’s economic and educational spheres.

The document states that following a victory in the parliamentary elections on October 31, extreme reforms must be introduced in order to save the country, escape from the economic crisis and attract foreign investors.

Economy

Denationalization of property into private ownership.

1. Ownership of unregistered land plots that are actually being used will legally go to those who are using them

2. Likewise, with land plots in actual communal use

3. State property—production facilities, land—will be transferred to the private ownership of citizens. All citizens can take part in the privatization process on equal terms.

Reduction of the state and bureaucratic apparatus

4. No later than 2024, the government will be reduced so that its maintenance costs will not exceed more than 20 percent of the total GDP.

5. A mechanism to prevent depreciation of the national currency will be developed within 100 days after the change of government.

Education

6. Private educational institutions will be exempted from government regulations.

7. Secondary schools will receive financial and managerial autonomy.

It should be noted that last week, relations between the opposition parties deteriorated noticeably due to a number of fundamental issues.