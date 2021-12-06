Street workout for all. Vlog from Armenia

Street workouts are not a recent phenomenon in Armenia. Since 2013, every Sunday you can see people exercising on the streets. Artur Harutyunyan, head of the Street Workout Armenian Federation, says that street workouts remain an unusual to many locals, who are surprised by the idea of doing sports on the streets. Women are less interested in such workouts, they prefer to go to fitness clubs. However, many have joined this movement in recent years.

Find out details about street workouts in the vlog.