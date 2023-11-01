A group of refugees from Palestine consisting of 13 people, including children, was discovered while trying to illegally enter the territory of Abkhazia from the side of Georgia. They were detained by Russian border guards guarding the Georgian-Abkhazian conflict zone under an agreement with the authorities of the republic. It turned out that in this way the Palestinians were planning to move to Russia.

The Abkhazian authorities decided not to punish them in any way, but refused to keep them because of the “current economic situation”. As a result, the refugees were returned back to the Georgian side with the mediation of international organizations.

“They wanted to get to Russia. They were told so in Georgia: beyond the Ingur (river – JAMnews) you can get there, that is, in the end they pushed them here,” said Secretary of the Security Council of Abkhazia Sergei Shamba.

The Abkhazian government’s policy towards refugees is very tough: it tries in every possible way to prevent their influx. And it is not only because of weak economy. The main reason is fear of Abkhazians to become an ethnic minority in their homeland again, as it already happened in the times of the USSR.

The only time when Abkhazia voluntarily accepted refugees was related to the war in Syria. In 2013, representatives of the Abkhazian Foreign Ministry organized organized transportation of more than five hundred citizens of Syria, who were ethnic Abkhazians – descendants of those who in the XIX century as a result of the Caucasus War were evicted to the territory of the Ottoman Empire.

