"Oppressive and humiliating" - the Committee Against Torture evaluated Saakashvili's Vivamed conditions

Evaluation of the Saakashvili’s conditions by Council of Europe

The Committee for the Prevention of Torture of the Council of Europe released a report on conditions in the guarded wards of Georgia’s Vivamed clinic, responsible for medical care for prisoners. The report highlights that Vivamed lacks an adequate therapeutic environment due to the predominant influence of the penitentiary system over medical decisions.

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili is mentioned in the document under the pseudonym “Patient C” for confidentiality reasons. The commission observes that “the oppressive and degrading” atmosphere at the clinic does not contribute to improving Saakashvili’s health condition.

Notably, CCTV cameras have been installed in Saakashvili’s room, a breach of personal space and a violation of human dignity, as outlined by the committee. The report specifies that

cameras are present in all areas of Saakashvili’s chamber, except the bathroom and toilet, including the bedroom.

The report was published on January 18. Members of the Committee Against Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment of the Council of Europe made an unplanned visit to the Vivamed clinic in March 2023, spending several days examining the situation.

What does the report say?

● The report highlights a blatant disregard for the patients’ privacy, especially regarding medical confidentiality, referring to [Saakashvili].

● The delegation’s findings from this visit confirm the CPT’s impression about the persistent problem of the lack of professional independence of healthcare staff working with prisoners.

● The committee advocates for a planned transfer of prison health responsibilities to the department of health, deeming it timely and necessary.

● Furthermore, a significant drawback is the absence of a psychiatrist or clinical psychologist at the clinic. While external consultants could theoretically provide specialized services, the patient’s situation indicates a failure in practical implementation. The Committee recommends immediate measures to enhance access to mental health care for prisoners in the intensive care wards of the Vivamed clinic.

● The report also includes the Georgian government’s response, asserting: “Medical specialists from various fields are involved in the treatment of patient S. All necessary analyses and treatments prescribed by doctors are carried out following recommendations and protocols specific to the diagnosed conditions. It should be noted that patient C has repeatedly declined consultations with a psychologist or psychiatrist.

After the visit from the Committee Against Torture, patient C was offered psychiatric treatment. He was also given the freedom to choose his own psychiatrist, but he declined again, citing a lack of time.”

● The same report states that security measures on the 4th, 5th, and 6th floors of the clinic were excessive, incompatible with creating conditions for therapy. Particularly on the 5th floor, procedures amounted to a complete denial of medical confidentiality, undermining trust between the patient and medical staff and the prospects for improving their health.

● This dire situation is exacerbated by rules regulating the handling of patients’ medical data. Patient consent was only required for providing medical information to their lawyers. In other cases, the decision on access to medical care was made by the Special Penitentiary Service, a clear violation of the principle that such information should be provided to non-medical personnel only based on necessity.

● In several recent cases, statements about the patient’s health condition, treatment, and approach to proposed therapy have been made in the media by clinic doctors and employees of the Special Penitentiary Service or the Ministry of Justice, apparently without his prior consent. This was another gross violation of medical confidentiality.

UNM: “This proves that Saakashvili is a victim of degrading treatment”

In response, the opposition “United National Movement” (UNM), founded by Saakashvili, issued a statement asserting that the mentioned report is evidence that ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili is not receiving proper treatment at the Vivamed clinic and is a “victim of degrading treatment.”

“Otar Partskhaladze, a former prosecutor general is the initiator of the political cases against president Saakashvili. Partskhaladze is a member of the clan of Bidzina Ivanishvili [a Georgian oligarch, and the founder of the current ruling party ‘Georgian Dream’- JAMnews]. Partskhaladze has been sanctioned by the U.S. as an officer serving the Russian Security Service. Saakashvili’s cases are being considered and/or overseen by judges who are also under U.S. sanctions.”

