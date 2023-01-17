Oppositionist deported from Germany convicted in Azerbaijan

Oppositionist convicted in Azerbaijan

A seventh Azerbaijani oppositionist, deported back from Germany, has been convicted. Jafar Mirzoev, like four other Azerbaijani citizens known for their opposition views, was also arrested on charges of drug trafficking.

The prosecutor asked the court to sentence him to seven and a half years in prison. In a final speech, the lawyer Neymat Karimli asked that the activist be acquitted, saying that he was arrested without grounds and his guilt has not been proven at trial.

Mirzoev himself also denied the accusation, calling it politically motivated, the Turan news agency reported.

Five arrested under one article

Jafar Mirzoev is one of five activists arrested after being expelled from Germany in autumn 2022. They were all charged with drug trafficking. Two more activists were arrested on other charges. Human rights activists recognized all as political prisoners.

According to human rights activists, the real reason for these arrests was the participation of political emigrants in protests in Europe demanding the release of political prisoners in Azerbaijan.

Mirzoev was expelled from Germany on November 25, 2021 and arrested in Baku on January 27.

Why is Germany returning citizens of Azerbaijan?

In 2014, an agreement was signed between Azerbaijan and the European Union on the readmission (return) of illegally residing persons.

According to this agreement, those who do not meet requirements for entry, stay and residence in the countries specified in the document are subject to readmission. The agreement provides for their identification and safe return to their homeland.

According to the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan, 420 people were returned to Azerbaijan in 2021 alone. Of these, 39 were from Germany. There were 440 requests for readmission in 2021.

The number of deportees from EU countries in 2021 was 2.9% more than in 2020.

Since readmission agreement, 2,013 people have been deported to Azerbaijan from EU countries. Requests for readmission of another 4,160 people were granted; 2,147 people are expected to be deported.

A deal between the governments of Germany and Azerbaijan?

Azerbaijani political emigrants who are now in Germany believe that all these “deportations-arrests” are the result of a deal between the governments of Germany and Azerbaijan.

“The German government continues to give Azerbaijani political emigrants to Aliyev. Deportations are carried out on the basis of a list sent from Baku. Despite the arrest of five political emigrants who returned to Baku earlier, the political emigrants were again deported tonight. The current German government is ready to sell each of us for a bribe. International organizations are also silent,” political emigrant Afgan Mukhtarli maintains.