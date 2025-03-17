Opinion: Kremlin sanctions against Abkhaz opposition may only strengthen resistance

Russian sanctions in Abkhazia

Discussions in Abkhazia are ongoing over the Russian Ministry of Justice’s decision to designate Abkhaz journalist and political expert Inal Khashig as a ‘foreign agent.’

Earlier, Moscow revoked the Russian citizenship of Abkhaz MP Kan Kvarchia and public figure Leuan Mikaa, while conductor Baras Kudzhba was banned from entering Russia for 10 years.

All individuals sanctioned by the Kremlin are opponents of former Abkhaz President Aslan Bzhania, who had pushed for the ratification of a controversial Russian-Abkhaz investment agreement. The opposition and much of Abkhazia’s civil society were strongly against the deal, which led to mass protests in November 2024 and Bzhania’s resignation.

In February-March 2025, snap presidential elections were held, resulting in the victory of Badr Gunba—Bzhania’s de facto successor and Moscow’s clear favorite. The Kremlin spared no effort in backing Gunba while simultaneously working to discredit his main rival, opposition candidate Adgur Ardzinba.

Despite Badr Gunba’s election, power in the republic has effectively remained in the same hands, and the pressure on opponents of the government persists.

However, Abkhaz journalist Marianna Kotova believes this could have the opposite effect, further strengthening resistance.

Marianna Kotova:

“The opposition fought against an investment deal that harmed Abkhaz businesses and society. They won. And then they were stripped of their citizenship, deported, and branded foreign agents. Meanwhile, the deal itself was recognized as harmful to Abkhaz businesses and society.

Does this look like a mistake, stupidity, absurdity? No. It follows a strict logic. A new document will come.

But this time, no one will be left to scrutinize it: the most vocal critics have been deported, and the rest are intimidated.

Yet the axe of iron logic won’t cut through the truth—the more ‘foreign agents’ and deportees there are, the more people there will be with nothing left to lose.”

More outcasts mean more resistance.

Resentment over injustice and being cast aside is the most powerful fuel.

Those behind this crackdown in Abkhazia are planting a bomb. They are the real terrorists, dreaming of turning Abkhazia into the next conflict zone.

What should be done? Turn enemies into friends, not the other way around.”

The views, place names, opinions, and ideas expressed in this publication do not necessarily reflect the views and ideas of JAMnews or its individual employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments on publications that are deemed offensive, threatening, incite violence, or ethically unacceptable for other reasons.