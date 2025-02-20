Opinion: Georgia more vulnerable than before - Russia effectively issues threat

Georgian political analyst on Lavrov’s statements

“The problem isn’t that Lavrov is loudly declaring Georgia’s seat in the ‘3+3’ format is available—the problem is that when an EU expansion meeting is held at the invitation of the presiding country, Georgia’s seat remains empty,” said Tengiz Phaladze, an associate professor at the Georgian Institute of Political Science and International Relations, in an interview with Palitra News. His remarks were in response to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who stated that Georgian representatives would always have a place at the ‘3+3’ format negotiations.

According to Phaladze, Russia has issued a veiled threat to Georgia, one that is likely to become even more explicit in the future.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Georgia would always have a place at the table in the ‘3+3’ format. He noted that a similar message had been conveyed at the previous meeting: “We reaffirmed to the Georgian side that the door is open and the seat is ready.” Lavrov also claimed that the current Georgian Dream government is acting “in the national interests of the country.” The ‘3+3’ format, established in 2021, brings together Iran, Turkey, and Russia, along with Azerbaijan and Armenia. Georgia has refused to join the platform.

Today, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued several statements mentioning Georgia, including a call for NATO to withdraw its 2008 pledge to admit Ukraine and Georgia.

Georgia is now more vulnerable than before. We have managed to damage our relations with the U.S.—our strategic partnership is effectively suspended. We have also soured ties with the European Union.

A crucial meeting was held under Poland’s chairmanship to discuss EU enlargement, yet Georgia’s seat remained empty. The issue isn’t that Lavrov is shouting about Georgia’s place in the ‘3+3’ format—the real problem is that, when invited to an EU expansion meeting, Georgia’s place was vacant. That is our biggest issue.

If we consider the worst-case scenario—where Ukraine is divided, and Putin gets what he wants—then today’s statements indicate what Russia’s next moves will be. Moscow has effectively threatened Georgia. The Kremlin has never concealed its threats toward us, and today it has repeated them. In the future, these warnings will become even harsher.

