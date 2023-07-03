"Operation" Revenge-3 "on the nose." Comments from Baku

An antiterrorist operation in Karabakh?

A few days ago, after Azerbaijan handed over to Armenia the bodies of two Armenian soldiers who died during a shootout between the parties in Karabakh, Azerbaijani experts started talking about the possibility of carrying out the Revenge-3 operation. Political observer Elchin Mirzabeyli argues that “the presence of two servicemen belonging to the armed forces of Armenia among the dead makes the presence of the army of this country in Karabakh probable.” According to him, such processes bring the operation closer.

Remains of two Armenian soldiers handed over to Armenia

On July 1, the International Committee of the Red Cross removed the corpses of two Armenian soldiers which were still in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan to Armenia, passing through the Lachin checkpoint. The Azerbaijani side stated that the two men were citizens of Armenia and served in the Armenian army.

Armenian sources reported that during the June 28 incident in the part of Karabakh where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed “four Karabakh soldiers” were killed.

The Armenian service of Radio Liberty, referring to Gegham Stepanyan, whom Azatutyun introduced as the “ombudsman” of the regime in Khankendi (Stepanakert), reported that “one of the dead, 20-year-old Samvel Torosyan, is a resident of Khankendi, but his parents want him buried at the Yerablur military cemetery in Yerevan. Another dead soldier, 20-year-old Yervand Tadevosyan, was a former resident of Lachin, but after the 44-day war he lived in Armenia.”

“Processes bring Operation Revenge 3 closer”

Political observer Elchin Mirzabeyli believes that “the opinions expressed by the Armenian side about the absence of military personnel in Karabakh do not reflect reality.”

“The fact that two of the five members of illegal groups killed during the Revenge-2 operation in Karabakh are citizens of Armenia confirms this once again. Recent events have once again shown how hypocritical Armenia is behaving, trying to pretend to be innocent in the peace negotiations.

The provocations committed by Armenia are a gross violation of the tripartite declaration, as well as evidence of the peacekeepers’ neglect of their obligations,” he said.

Mirzabeyli stated that illegal armed formations in Karabakh support themselves with funds provided by Armenia:

“Azerbaijan will not allow the presence of occupying forces on its territory. If there are new provocations, more stringent measures will be taken. Processes bring Operation Revenge 3 closer.

“Russia creates conditions for the presence of Armenian militants in the territory of Azerbaijan”

Military expert Adalat Verdiyev said that Russia creates conditions for the presence of Armenian militants in the territory of Azerbaijan.

“The connection of the Russian contingent with the armed forces of Armenia completely contradicts the terms of the tripartite agreement. The Russian contingent also guarantees the stay of the Armenian militants, who should have been withdrawn from the region two and a half years ago. These actions, the presence of the armed forces of Armenia on the territory of Azerbaijan are unacceptable.”

According to A.Verdiyev, Azerbaijan will take tougher measures to prevent these actions:

“The fact that Armenia resorted to such provocations after the disasters that happened to it may force Azerbaijan to take tougher measures. It is possible that the next stage of the operation “Revenge” will take place. As always, this does not bode well for Armenia.”

“There are three ways – integration, migration, anti-terrorist operation”

Military expert Elkhan Shikhaliyev said that the Armenians began to escalate by arranging provocations on the conditional border, in particular wounding an Azerbaijani soldier at the Lachin border crossing.

“At a meeting of foreign ministers in Washington, it was reported that the parties could not agree on some provisions of the peace agreement. This means that politicians cannot agree, that is, Armenia does not agree with Azerbaijan’s proposals.

At such a moment, it became clear why certain incidents occurred on the conditional border. The boundaries have not yet been fully clarified, since demarcation and delimitation work has not been carried out.

In a speech by President Ilham Aliyev in Lachin, a road map for Armenians living in Karabakh was announced. In this speech, the wishes of Azerbaijan towards the Armenians were expressed.

But the separatists did not accept our proposal, they said that they did not accept reintegration and would fight. By this choice, they allow Azerbaijan to retain the option of conducting an anti-terrorist operation on its territories,” the expert said.

