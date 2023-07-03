fbpx
Georgia

Georgian PM says combat training should be in kindergartens

Military training in preschools

“The significance of the army and its role in the development of our society is very significant. I believe that it is necessary to involve our youth right from the beginning, not just from school but from preschool. We should incorporate more information to enhance awareness and consciousness among the youth about how the army functions,” Irakli Garibashvili said.

According to him, the military can promote healthy and proper values among the youth:

“There are too many temptations for our youth, which is why it is essential to provide them with proper guidance right from the start.”

