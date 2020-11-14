ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Video of the week
Video of the week

War halted, but protests rev up - "Past week in the Caucasus" from JAMnews

messenger vk-black email copy print

Most read

1

Terms of the Karabakh truce – corridors, boundaries and peacekeepers

2

Armenia 10th in world in cases per million population. Georgia – 43rd, Azerbaijan – 94th

3

Why is Shusha/Shushi so important for Azerbaijanis and Armenians?

4

Karabakh truce: return of outlying regions, Azerbaijani refugees, introduction of Russian peacekeepers

5

Karabakh truce, protests in Armenia, chronicle of events, November 10-11, 2020

6

‘I take personal responsibility for this’ – Armenian PM on situation in Karabakh

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews