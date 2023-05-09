fbpx
Neutering pets for free in Georgia

The Georgian Animal Monitoring Agency says that registering pets at a municipal shelter will allow owners to neuter their pets for free.

Giorgi Kobiashvili, director of the agency, says the registration fee is 19 lari [$7.65], while those who fails to register their pets face a fine of 20 lari [$8.05].

“With this campaign we want to encourage animal registration, which is very important. Also we would like to stress the importance of neutering.

People can bring the animal to the municipal shelter, where a fee is charged, the animal is registered and identified with a special chip, after which the animal can be fixed there for free,” Kobiashvili says.

According to him, the campaign is still being tested and will last one month.

