Nearly 200 cases of violence against journalists recorded in Georgia in 2024

Violence against journalists in Georgia

Transparency International Georgia has published a report on violence against journalists in Georgia in 2024, describing the situation as “alarming.” According to the organization, nearly 200 cases of verbal and physical violence, as well as various forms of intimidation and attempts to silence media representatives, were recorded during the year. Of these, 80% occurred between late October and late December, following the parliamentary elections.

Transparency International emphasizes that in 2024, the number of publicly documented cases of violence against journalists was nearly five times higher than in 2023.

Key points from the report:

● Violence against journalists covering pro-European rallies across Georgia in December was particularly alarming. NGOs documented over 90 cases of rights violations against media representatives, including intentional assaults, grievous bodily harm, unlawful detentions, fines, deliberate damage to equipment, interference with journalistic activities, threats, and insults.

● During these rallies, so-called “titushki” brutally attacked “TV Pirveli” journalist Maka Chikhladze and her cameraman Giorgi Sheiriuli.

● In a targeted attack during a live broadcast, “Formula” TV journalist Guram Rogava was hospitalized with severe head injuries after being assaulted by a special forces officer. He is now undergoing rehabilitation.

● Many other journalists and camera operators sustained serious injuries during the protests, requiring medical attention. Election day, October 26, was also fraught with challenges. According to “Mediachecker,” 70 media representatives were obstructed from carrying out their work..

Transparency International Georgia requested data on crimes committed against journalists and the legal response to these incidents.

According to a report from the Special Investigation Service, between January 1 and November 30, 2024, only 16 criminal cases were initiated, 9 of which are still under investigation.

Additionally, the Prosecutor General’s Office initiated criminal proceedings against 7 individuals and closed the investigation into 1 case.

The response from the Special Investigation Service does not clarify whether any of the investigations have been concluded or if the perpetrators have been held accountable.