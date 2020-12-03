NATO-Georgia cooperation gets a boost 'amid growing Russian presence in the region'

NATO has confirmed a renewed and enhanced package of cooperation with Georgia and Ukraine as allies and valuable partners of the alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced after an online meeting with the foreign ministers of the two countries.

He also reaffirmed his support for the principle of territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia and Ukraine and said that these countries will receive “both political and practical support from NATO.”

Stoltenberg paid special attention to the issue of Russia’s presence in the region.

“Russia continues to deploy its forces in the Black Sea region, and NATO is responding by strengthening its presence on land, at sea and in the air,” Stoltenberg said, referring to recent exercises in the Black Sea involving a US fighter jet.

The decision to expand NATO further requires the support of all Allies, the NATO Secretary General said.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius was the first to react to the announcement of a new agreement with Georgia and Ukraine.

On his Twitter page, Linkevičius wrote that strengthening cooperation with these countries is especially important against the backdrop of the continuation of Russia’s aggressive policy.