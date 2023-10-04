fbpx
Abkhazia-Russia
Abkhazia-Russia

Abkhaz President meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Sochi. At the meeting Bzhania expressed support for Russia’s actions in Ukraine, called Georgia’s leaders, with the exception of President Salome Zurabishvili, pragmatic politicians and presented Lavrov with Abkhazia’s highest order.

“Abkhazia expresses full support to Russia in its special military operation in Ukraine,” Aslan Bzhania said.

In his opinion, the ruling party of Georgia behaves very pragmatically and realizes that “peace is a condition for the development of both Abkhazia and Georgia.”

“I hope this is true. Abkhazia should have normal good-neighborly relations with all neighbors, including Georgia. If the Georgian state recognizes the independence of Abkhazia, we will also consider the establishment of trade and economic relations in the future”.

Sergey Lavrov, in turn, promised that Moscow will continue to expand the circle of states that have recognized Abkhazia:

“I want to confirm our solidarity in the establishment of the state of the Republic of Abkhazia in all spheres, including the development of the economy, social sphere, energy and, of course, what concerns our interaction on international platforms.”

Lastly, Aslan Bzhania presented Lavrov with the highest state award of Abkhazia – the Order “Akhdz-Apsha” of the first degree for “great personal contribution to the recognition of independence of the Republic of Abkhazia, strengthening and development of Abkhaz-Russian interstate relations”.

