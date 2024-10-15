Lukashenko's property in Abkhazia: Belarusian president acquires piece of land by the sea

Sheiman and others linked to Lukashenko’s coastal property / Collage from the BIC (created with the help of AI)

Lukashenko’s property in Abkhazia

Lukashenko acquired a piece of land on the Black Sea coast, Belarusian outlet EuroRadio reports. He received it in September 2022, just a day after visiting Russian-occupied Abkhazia.

Investigators from the Belarusian Investigative Center found that 20 hectares for a “large investment project” in the village of Kyndygh are owned by the Abkhazia-registered company “Zhemchuzhina 2010.” This company is 90-percent owned by Lukashenko’s former bodyguard Alexander Romanovsky. The other 10 percent is owned by Abkhaz citizen Dato Kvitsinia.

Kvitsinia admitted that he is a front for the paperwork.

“I’m not really in the loop… The documents are in my name, but I don’t even know what they’re doing there,” said the co-owner of “Zhemchuzhina 2010,” adding that he was paid for his nominal involvement: “I got paid for travel and my services, but it wasn’t a significant amount.”

Romanovsky has long been associated with businesses linked to Viktor Sheiman, Lukashenko’s “household manager.”

The exact value of the land is unclear, but nearby plots are selling for $320,000 per hectare, suggesting Lukashenko’s parcel could be worth around $6.5 million.

