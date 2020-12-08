 EU prize banner
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan publishes list of those killed in second Karabakh war

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has published a list of the servicemen who died during the Second Karabakh War.

According to the report, of the 2,783 killed military personnel, 2,723 have been buried.

“There are photographs, names, surnames, military ranks and dates of birth of our buried soldiers.

Work is underway to search for missing servicemen and identify unidentified persons,” an announcement accompanying the release reads.

The second Karabakh war began on September 27, 2020 and ended on November 10 with a trilateral truce signed by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as the prime minister of Armenia.

