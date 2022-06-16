fbpx
Leaders of Germany, France and Italy visit Kyiv

Leaders of Germany, France and Italy visit Ukraine
Photo: Filippo Attili / EPA / Scanpix / LETA

Leaders of Germany, France and Italy visit Ukraine

For the first time since the beginning of the war, the leaders of Germany, France and Italy arrived in Ukraine.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived from Warsaw to Kyiv on a diplomatic train of the Ukrainian Railways.

On the morning of June 16, the Italian newspaper La Reppublica reported that they had already crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border.

A joint photo of the leaders of the three countries, taken in a train carriage, was published by the press service of the Italian government.

Draghi, Macron and Scholz will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. They are also scheduled to visit the city of Irpen near Kyiv, where evidence of mass war crimes by Russian soldiers has been preserved.

According to the Italian Rai News, this visit is of particular importance, since only a few days remain before it becomes known whether the EU will grant Ukraine candidate status. According to the Italian media, the arrival of European leaders in Ukraine is a positive signal and an indicator that they will make a decision in favor of Ukraine.

Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova applied for EU membership in March.

The European Commission will issue a recommendation on this issue tomorrow, June 17. Then on 23-24 June the Council of Europe will announce its final decision. There is still unverified information that Ukraine will receive the status of a candidate member of the European Union. The fate of Georgia is still unclear.

