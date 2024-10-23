Latest Poll Results Before Elections in Georgia: Ruling Party Leads

Three days before the parliamentary elections in Georgia, three TV channels published the results of the latest sociological surveys conducted by three different companies: Edison Research, SAVANTA, and GORBI.

Edison Research Study





The results of a public opinion poll conducted by the American company Edison Research, commissioned by the TV company “Formula,” are as follows.

When asked whom they would vote for if the parliamentary elections were held tomorrow, 34% of respondents named the ruling party “Georgian Dream,” 18% the opposition coalition “Unity,” 14% the “Coalition for Change,” 11% the party of former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia “For Georgia,” and 10% the “Strong Georgia” coalition. Other parties garnered between 5% and 1% of the votes.

At the same time, 64% of respondents believe that the country is moving in the wrong direction, while 36% think it is moving in the right direction.

As part of the study, 1,200 individuals aged 18 and over with voting rights, living in Georgia and selected randomly across the country, were interviewed in person.

The survey was conducted from October 1 to 18.

SAVANTA Study

The British company SAVANTA conducted a public poll for the TV company “Main Channel,” commissioned by the Media Freedom Foundation.

When asked whom they would vote for if the elections were held today, 35% of respondents named “Georgian Dream,” 19% the “Coalition for Change,” 16% the “Unity” coalition, 9% “Strong Georgia,” and 8% the “For Georgia” party. Others received between 5% and 3% of the votes.

The survey was conducted from October 11 to 20 through personal interviews. A total of 1,520 eligible voters from across the country were interviewed. The number of respondents who refused to participate, did not answer, or did not complete the survey was 19%, meaning the response rate was 81%.

GORBI Study

According to a study conducted by the International Center for Public Opinion and Business Research GORBI, commissioned by the government-affiliated TV company “Imedi,” 60.2% would vote for “Georgian Dream,” 15.4% for “Unity,” 9% choose the “Coalition for Change,” 3.3% the “Strong Georgia” coalition, and 2.9% the “For Georgia” party. Other parties garnered around 2% each.

The survey was conducted from October 12 to 21 through personal interviews, with 1,704 individuals interviewed.