Landslide victims in Racha

The bodies of 9 more people were found in the disaster zone in Racha today. At the moment, 11 people are considered dead.

Another 35 people cannot be contacted, Georgian Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure Irakli Karseladze said. He also said that everyone who escaped had already been brought to a safe place.

Search and rescue work continues. Volunteers, relatives, friends and rescuers,\ are searching for the missing.

The landslide occurred on August 3 at about 16:00 in the village of Shov near the hotel “Sunset Shov”.

