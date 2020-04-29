Flare up on Karabakh line of contact as Azerbaijan uses heavy mortars

Information from Yerevan

Armenian media broadcast a message from the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Nagorno-Karabakh:

“On April 29, at approximately 15:00 and 17:25, on the eastern section (Martuni) of the contact line of the Artsakh-Azerbaijani opposing forces, mortars of 60 mm caliber were used against Armenian positions. Units of the Defense Army did not suffer losses. As a result of the response undertaken by the Armenian units, the enemy’s activity was suppressed.”

The report also said that during the day, ceasefire using different types of weapons was also violated in other parts of the contact line. But now the situation is calm.

Information from Baku

Azerbaijan confirms the shootout took place, but puts forward the exact opposite version of how events developed.

“The information spread in the Armenian media that the Azerbaijani side violates the ceasefire using mortars is a lie does not correspond to reality,” APA wrote, citing the country’s Ministry of Defense.

The ministry’s statement said that on the afternoon of April 29, the Armenian side fired at Azerbaijani positions, and that it, in turn, returned fire from 82-mm mortars.

