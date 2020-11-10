Karabakh truce, LIVE updates

On the night of November 10, an agreement was signed between Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia on the cessation of hostilities in Karabakh, which had been ongoing since September 27, 2020. Regions adjacent to Karabakh are returned to Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani refugees are returning there, Russian peacekeeping forces have arrived in the region.

The signing of such an agreement caused a strong protest in Yerevan, the opposition announced “an actual transfer of Karabakh to Azerbaijan”, the crowd damaged the government house and parliament.