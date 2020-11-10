Karabakh truce, LIVE updates
On the night of November 10, an agreement was signed between Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia on the cessation of hostilities in Karabakh, which had been ongoing since September 27, 2020. Regions adjacent to Karabakh are returned to Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani refugees are returning there, Russian peacekeeping forces have arrived in the region.
The signing of such an agreement caused a strong protest in Yerevan, the opposition announced “an actual transfer of Karabakh to Azerbaijan”, the crowd damaged the government house and parliament.
"Agreement on Karabakh was signed according to the army’s recommendation" – Prime Minister of Armenia
The Armenian military proposed to stop the fighting, as “we have problems for which there are no prospects for their solution,” Nikol Pashinyan explained.
He said during a Facebook live that those who fought on the front lines had no replacement and couldn’t have a rest for a month. As a result, the leaderships of Armenia and Karabakh made a decision to end the war as soon as possible, otherwise the consequences would be more severe.
“I made a difficult, extremely difficult decision for myself and for the entire Armenian people,” Pashinyan said. He explained that in the beginning of the hostilities a ceasefire was not because “it assumed the transfer of seven regions around Nagorno-Karabakh”:
“And we could not take such a step because we believed that we could reach a situation when we would not be interested in a ceasefire and would impose it on the enemy instead. Unfortunately, this did not happen”.
Aliyev's night address to the people
Immediately after the signing of the trilateral statement on a ceasefire in Karabakh, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the people.
“This statement is of historical significance. This statement was signed via a videoconference, at first the heads of the three countries were supposed to sign the statement via videoconference. However, at the last moment, the Prime Minister of Armenia was refusing to do so. This is understandable to an extent, since this statement factually means Armenia’s military surrender,” Aliyev said.
“This statement allows us to liberate without bloodshed our other regions still under occupation – Agdam, Lachin, Kelbajar. A short period has been agreed on – these areas will be returned by the end of this month,” the President of Azerbaijan added.
“You probably noticed that this statement does not contain a single word about the status of Nagorno-Karabakh! Where are the demands of the Armenian side that Nagorno-Karabakh should be granted independence? When I offered them autonomy, they refused saying this is an “independent state”. They have been living for many years as an “independent state” and must gain independence from Azerbaijan … The status has gone to hell, failed, scattered to pieces, there is and will be no status. As long as I am President, there will be no status,” he stressed.
"Fighting was taking place on the outskirts of Stepanakert" – President of Nagorno-Karabakh
Arayik Harutyunyan made addressed the people stating that in 43 days of the war the Armenian side lost Fizuli, Jabrayil, Kubatly, Zangelan, the main part of the Hadrut region, part of the Martuni and Askeran regions, and most importantly – the city of Shushi. The fighting took place on the outskirts of Stepanakert, the president said, at a distance of two to three kilometers from the city:
“The UAV’s inflicted heavy losses on the Karabakh defense army. The question is why the Armenian army did not create similar weapons.”
|Everyone who has held positions in recent decades will be held responsible for this, Harutyunyan noted.
A convoy of Russian peacekeepers has already left the Armenian city of Goris for Karabakh
The Russian TV channel Russia Today published a video of a convoy of Russian peacekeepers leaving the Armenian city of Goris for Karabakh. The entry of Russian peacekeepers into the conflict zone is one of the conditions of the agreement that Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia signed overnight. Among the conditions are the transfer of the adjacent regions to Azerbaijan and the return of Azerbaijani refugees.
The President of Armenia did not know about the signing of an agreement on Karabakh with Russia and Azerbaijan
Armenian President Armen Sargsyan says that he learned from the media about the agreement on Karabakh signed with Russia and Azerbaijan at night and about the conditions for ending the war. The President stated that nothing was discussed with him and he did not participate in any negotiations. Therefore, Armen Sargsyan started political consultations “in order to quickly agree on decisions and protect national interests.”
"The war is not over, but it's time to stop the bloodshed" – statement of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia
“The war is not over yet, the fighting in Karabakh continues, but it’s time to stop the bloodshed.” The statement of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia was made this morning, after an agreement was signed with Azerbaijan and Russia on a ceasefire in Karabakh at night.
The Armenian military stated that “they did everything in their hands in the fight against the enemy”, that “the Armenian army opposed the Azerbaijani armed forces who are superior in numbers and assisted by Turkey and several thousand hired terrorists”:
“We call to refrain from actions that can undermine the foundations of statehood and, drawing lessons from all the mistakes made, create an incomparably stronger and more efficient army.”
Karabakh truce: return of outlying regions, Azerbaijani refugees, introduction of Russian peacekeepers